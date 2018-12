Neither team has managed to take the game their way so far and the second test match is still hanging in the balance. India’s fightback as led by Virat Kohli’s brilliant hundred 123(257) as Ajinkya Rahane failed to add to his over night score and Hanuma Vihari 20(46) and Mohammad Shami 0(1) did not last long.

Starc, Hazlewood and Lyon picked two wickets each while Cummins chipped in with 1 wicket.