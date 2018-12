Malappuram: Minister K.T Jaleel has said that he doesn’t think that any place of religious worship would become impure by the presence of women.┬áHe was speaking at the occasion of a meeting held to prepare for women wall and also reiterated the same point while speaking at CITU district meeting.

“Only those with Communal attitude can call women wall as a communal wall. We have ignored blabberings of such people” the minister said.