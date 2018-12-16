Santhosh Pandit Says this is the Reason Why People Don’t Watch his Films

Santhosh Pandit’s films are unlike any other in the industry and that’s not necessarily a good thing. He builds his films on poor budget and often the performances elicit laughter for the wrong reasons. But there is no denying the fact that Santhosh has managed to grab the attention of people through his films. His latest film Urukku Satheeshan, though failed to create enough colllection, admits Pandit. The actor-director has also found a reason why people are not coming to watch his films.

“Urukku Satheeshan was made on a budget of Rs 5 Lakhs. Because of the fact that I am not a millionaire and not very handsome, one section of Malayalis are not watching my film. Actually, Usukk Satheeshan was a film with hundreds of debutants, many action scenes and enough punch dialogues” says the multi talented actor.

So what you think about his opinion? Is this the reason why his films are not well received?