This is Manju Warrier’s opinion on Women Wall

Manju Warrier has extended her support over the proposed ‘Women Wall’. She said that gender equality is inevitable. The renaissance values should be protected. Kerala should go forward to protect the renaissance values, she said in a video.
The ruling LDF government has decided to build a women wall from Trivandrum to Kasaragod on January 1. It is supposed that about 35 to 50 lakhs women will participate in this.
