Wickremesinghe takes oath as Sri Lanka’s PM

Giving an end to the political crisis, United National Party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. This ended a 51-day power tussle in the island nation that had crippled the government. Wickremesinghe was administered the oath of office by President Maithripala Sirisen at a simple ceremony held at the Presidential Secretariat.

His appointment comes hours after Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was appointed Prime Minister by President Maithripala Sirisena, resigned Saturday, paving way for the return of Wickremesinghe as premier. President Sirisena had sacked Wickremesinghe on October 26, in a controversial move which plunged the island nation into an unprecedented constitutional crisis.