‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas’ ‘Saaho’ will be released on 2019

Dec 17, 2018, 11:52 pm IST
Baahubali’ star Prabhas has been working on for his new film, ‘Saaho’ for nearly a year now. The movie directed by Sujeeth is an action thriller. The makers have announced that the movie will be hitting screens on August 15, 2019.

‘Saaho’ is being made as a trilingual in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages. Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor is playing the female lead. In an attempt to give a pan Indian appeal, the movie has actors from various industries as part of its cast. .Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Lal, and Tinnu Anand are playing prominent roles in the movie.

As per reports a whopping Rs, 300 crores is being invested on ‘Saaho’, of which Rs 90 crore is spent on the action sequences alone. Popular stuntman Kenny Bates, who has worked in several Hollywood films, is choreographing the stunts in this movie. The technical crew includes DOP Madhie, composer trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy and VFX supervisor Kamalakannan. Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati are jointly funding this movie under the banner of UV Creations.

