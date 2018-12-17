Deepika gets emotional as Ranveer wins Best Actor award at Star Screen Awards 2018: VIDEO

Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh heads turn with their stunning colour-coordinated outfits at the Star Screen Awards, last night.

Deepika gets emotional as Ranveer wins Best Actor award for Padmaavat. Ranveer got super emotional on holding the trophy and even left Deepika in tears with his acceptance speech.

Holding the Best Actor trophy with much pride, Ranveer said, “Film main mujhe Rani nahi mili ( I did not get the Queen in the film), but in real life, I have got my Queen,” he said pointing towards Deepika. Ranveer added, “Baby, I love you, pichhle 6 saal main maine kuch bhi achieve kiya hai, kyunki aap ne mujhe grounded rakha, centered rakha, thank you for everything and I love you. (Whatever I have achieved in the last 6 years is because you kept me centered and grounded)”

Ranveer also thanked Sanjay Leela Bhansali for giving him the opportunity of playing Khilji in Padmaavat and for grooming him so well as an actor. He also thanked his parents and sister and dedicated his award to his late grandmother, who passed away, earlier this year.