Editors Guild of India condemns Kerala government

The Editors Guild of India has condemned the Kerala government’s decision om media restrictions. On November 15, the Government of Kerala had issued a notice through the Home Department, imposing strict restrictions on direct interactions between media persons and the Chief Minister, state ministers, and other high-level government officials.

The Editors Guild of India called the proposed restrictions “a regressive and direct assault on press freedom”, pointing out that it “imposes curbs in (journalists’) movement inside the government secretariat and makes senior government representatives attending public functions out of bounds for them”.