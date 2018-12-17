Fossil Group unveils 7 touchscreen smartwatches in India

Global lifestyle accessories group Fossil Group today brought seven Next-Gen touchscreen smartwatches under its six brands to the country. Starting from Rs 19,995, the seven smartwatches are: Fossil Gen 4 Smartwatch Venture HR and Explorist HR for Fossil; Skagen Falster 2 for Skagen; Michael Kors Access Runway for Michael Kors; Emporio Armani Connected for Emporio Armani; A|X Armani Exchange Connected for Armani Exchange and Diesel Full Guard for Diesel.

Powered with Wear OS by Google and running Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 Platform, the new product line comes with features like touchscreen digital display, Bluetooth technology, wireless syncing and magnetic charging, compatiblility with iOS 9.3+ and Android 4.4+ (excluding Go edition) and long battery life. The smartwatches have features like a heart rate sensor, GPS, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light and microphone.

New “untethered GPS” capabilities allow to track walks and runs, hikes, bike rides and more via Google Fit and third-party fitness apps. The added swim-proof functionality will help users track swim workouts, said the company.