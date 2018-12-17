Actor Genelia D Souza took to Instagram to wish her husband Riteish Deshmukh on his birthday.

On Riteish’s birthday on Monday, Genelia addressed him as ‘Dear Forever’ and wrote a note on Instagram talking about their relationship that began 17 years ago.

She said, “Dear Forever. I still remember celebrating your birthday on Tujhe Meri Kasam sets.. 17years ago.. Time flies and I have had the opportunity to celebrate so many of your birthdays through all these years..Your birthday will always be most special to me cos it’s the day the world got its best creation and that creation is my partner through thick and thin.. I Love you and i will take every opportunity to remind you of how much I do.. Happy Birthday @riteishd.”

Riteish, on the occasion of Genelia’s birthday in August, had made her a caramel cheesecake. Genelia was impressed with her husband and she had shared on Instagram, “So yesterday was my birthday and I just feel once you are a mom you kinda forget about yourself most often but thank god for @riteishd .. he finds ways to make me feel special and he baked me this most gorgeous yummiest caramel cheesecake.. I’ve known Riteish all these years and cooking or baking was never something he thought of attempting but for us he did and apart from him being sooo good at it, him doing it for you, makes the world go round.”

Riteish and Genelia will be seen sharing screenspace after 6 years in Riteish’s Marathi movie Mauli. The two will be seen shaking a leg to a Holi-themed song ‘Surf laavun dhuvun tak’. Speaking of this, Genelia had said to IANS, “My God it’s been four years since I was last on screen… Did not even realise it. Thank you Riteish for ‘Dhuvun tak’ and for making sure I did it…had such a blast.”

Genelia and Riteish got married in 2012 and are parents to sons Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh