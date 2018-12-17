Hadiya’s Father Joins BJP

Kottayam: Ashokan, Father of Hadiya who was in the news for her controversial religious conversion, has joined BJP. He made his official entry into BJP on the stage of Sabarimala Protection meeting. Spokesperson of BJP, B Gopalakrishnan gave Ashokan the party membership.

Ashokan was a communist and an athiest. It was after his daughter made her religious conversion that he started developing the distance from the communist party. Ashokan had said that he doesn’t believe ni God and that he cannot stand to see his daughter being made a human bomb or sex slave of ISIS.

After fighting a legal battle, Supreme Court have Hadiya’s marriage legally valid. Ashokan is an ex-military officer.