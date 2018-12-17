Harbhajan Singh takes a dig at WestIndian Pacer who tries to mock him

Its been years but fans have not forgotten the monkey gate scandal of 2008 between Andrew Symonds and harbhajan Singh. Andrew Symonds recently had come out claiming that Harbhajan Singh broke down while apologising to him for racially abusing him. To this, the off spinner replied that Symonds has become a “good fiction writer”.

“He sold a story then (2008) and he’s ‘selling a story’ now…Mate…the world has come of age in these 10 years and it’s time you also grew up,” Harbhajan added. Now West Indies Fast bowler Tino Best has jumped into this argument.

Tino Best criticised Harbhajan Singh for not having any remorse over the Monkey gate scandal. But then, Harbhajan’s reply on Twitter for Best had a hint of disdain. He tweeted:

Who is this? Guys this guy looking for attention. Does anyone know who he is?”

Tino Best has played 25 test and 26 ODI matches for West Indies picking up 57 and 34 wickets respectively. Harbhajan Singh has 417 and 269 wickets in Test and ODI.