Latest NewsSports

Harbhajan Singh takes a dig at WestIndian Pacer who tries to mock him

Dec 17, 2018, 08:05 am IST
Less than a minute

Its been years but fans have not forgotten the monkey gate scandal of 2008 between Andrew Symonds and harbhajan Singh. Andrew Symonds recently had come out claiming that Harbhajan Singh broke down while apologising to him for racially abusing him. To this, the off spinner replied that Symonds has become a “good fiction writer”.

“He sold a story then (2008) and he’s ‘selling a story’ now…Mate…the world has come of age in these 10 years and it’s time you also grew up,” Harbhajan added. Now West Indies Fast bowler Tino Best has jumped into this argument.

Tino Best criticised Harbhajan Singh for not having any remorse over the Monkey gate scandal. But then, Harbhajan’s reply on Twitter for Best had a hint of disdain. He tweeted:

Who is this? Guys this guy looking for attention. Does anyone know who he is?”

Tino Best has played 25 test and 26 ODI matches for West Indies picking up 57 and 34 wickets respectively. Harbhajan Singh has 417 and 269 wickets in Test and ODI.

Tags

Related Articles

how-to-get-rid-of-heat-rashes-naturally
Mar 25, 2018, 04:32 pm IST

How To Get Rid Of Heat Rashes Naturally

Jul 7, 2018, 06:23 am IST

Suicide Case : Police files complaint against “unknown ghost’

nurses strike
Jul 14, 2017, 12:02 pm IST

HC to use ESMA Act against nurses strike

Dec 24, 2017, 11:10 pm IST

UAE to implement new law for people to provide help in emergency situations

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close