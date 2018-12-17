Latest NewsTechnology

Huawei Nova 4 Spotted at Geekbench. Know All about It

Dec 17, 2018, 02:19 pm IST
Huawei is going to launch its much-rumored Nova 4 smartphone in China today. It has already appeared on both major benchmarking platforms like Geekbench and AnTuTu Benchmark.

The highlight of the Huawei Nova 4 will no doubt be its punch hole display. Like the recently announced Samsung Galaxy A8s, the Nova 4 too won’t have a notch. Instead, it will have the front camera punched into the display itself.

The 6.4-inch display of the Huawei Nova 4 sports a respectable FHD+ pixel count (2310 x 1080). Under the hood will be a Kirin 970 SoC clocked at 2.4GHz. It is also expected to come with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB internal storage. The device also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 18W fast charging over USB-C, and a 3,750mAh battery.

The Nova 4 will cost 3,399 yuan (about $490) for a model with the above specs, but there’s a cheaper $3,099-yuan ($450) variant that replaces the 48-megapixel sensor with a 20-megapixel unit.

