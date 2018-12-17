Indian Bowlers Storms Back, Visitors Back in the Game

Perth: The drop-in pitch at Perth seems to be changing natures quickly. After offering nothing for the first session, it started doing things in the second session. Indian bowlers were quick to latch on to the help as Mohammad Shami and co picked wickets in quick succession.

Shami ended with figures of 6 for 56, picking up both the set batsmen Khawaja and Paine soon. Bumrah castled Starc and Cummins, and although the last wicket lagged a bit, India still managed to stop the Australian score at 243 runs. India has to get 286 runs to win this match and looking at the way the pitch behaved, it sure is a daunting task.