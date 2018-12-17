Latest Pics from Saina Nehwal-Parupalli Kashyap wedding reception

Saina Nehwal and husband Parupalli Kashyap who tied the knot on December 14, hosted the reception at Hyderabad and it was a grand affair. The newly-weds looked lovely in Sabyasachi creation.
Nehwal picked a stunning in a rich indigo velvet lehenga that was heavily embroidered with crystals, zardosi, appliqué and pearls, designed by Sabyasachi. The attire was accessorised with a stunning neckpiece crafted with uncut diamonds, Burmese rubies, and emeralds.
Saina Nehwal @nehwalsaina in a rich indigo velvet lehenga, intricately embroidered with zardosi, appliqué, pearls and crystals, for her wedding reception. Her look is accessorised with a wedding set crafted with Burmese rubies, uncut diamonds and emeralds from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection. Her groom, Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallikashyap), wears a quilted indigo sherwani in hand-dyed Murshidabad silk that is accessorized with hand-crafted Bengal tiger buttons. The sherwani is layered with a beautiful tussar georgette shawl with antique ‘tilla’ borders in burnt gold. The look is completed with an uncut diamond and pearl necklace from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection. @sabyasachijewelry Photo Courtesy: @studiocapturelife Makeup and hair: @makeupartisttamanna #Sabyasachi #SainaNehwal #ParupalliKashyap #SabyasachiJewelry #BridesofSabyasachi #SabyasachiBride #GroomsOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiGroom #TheWorldOfSabyasachi @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi
