Latest Pics from Saina Nehwal-Parupalli Kashyap wedding reception

Dec 17, 2018, 04:01 pm IST
Saina Nehwal and husband Parupalli Kashyap who tied the knot on December 14, hosted the reception at Hyderabad and it was a grand affair. The newly-weds looked lovely in Sabyasachi creation.

Nehwal picked a stunning in a rich indigo velvet lehenga that was heavily embroidered with crystals, zardosi, appliqué and pearls, designed by Sabyasachi. The attire was accessorised with a stunning neckpiece crafted with uncut diamonds, Burmese rubies, and emeralds.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

View this post on Instagram

 

