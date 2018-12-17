“Rahul Gandhi is not a Pappu, Should Marry and be a Papa” says Ramdas Athawale

Congress party had put on an impressive show in the assembly elections conducted in 5 states and a lot of Congress leaders had credited Rahul Gandhi for this. Now Union Minister Ramdas Athawale too has a word of praise for Congress President Rahul Gandhi. According to a report from ANI, Athawale said Rahul shouldn’t be lampooned with the moniker of ‘Pappu’.

“They called him Pappu but my suggestion to him would be that instead of Pappu, he should be Papa. For that to happen, he should get married fast. He has led his party to victory in three states. Rahul Gandhi should quickly get married and become a Papa (dad) soon” he said.

Athawale is the president of the Republican Party of India (A). Currently, he is Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the Narendra Modi government and represents Maharashtra in the Rajya Sabha.