Sabarimala Temple: Pandalam Royal Family supports transgenders

The Pandalam Royal Family came forward supporting the entry of transgenders in Sabarimala Temple. K.P.Narayana Varma has clarified the palace’s stand regarding this issue.

“There is no ban for transgenders to visit Sabarimala temple. However, when they come to the temple wearing women’s clothes, it will create a confusion. The police had a timely intervention in the matter on Sunday. Panthalam royal family wants to have a smooth pilgrimage season, therefore we will not allow the violation of rituals and customs at the temple”, said Varma.

The head priest, tantri Kantararu Rajeevaru said that transgenders are not banned from visiting Sabarimala temple.

The Police on Sunday denied entry to four transgender people who came for a darshan to the Sabarimala temple. The transgenders later said that they were subjected to ridicule, threats and was asked to return by the police at Erumely, the first base camp at the temple town.

The four people, identified as Ananya, Trupthi, Avanthika, and Ranjumol, are reportedly from Kottayam and Ernakulam, and had maintained the required fast and were carrying the irumudikettu.