Teachers Pull Down Mahatma Gandhi’s Statue. The Reason Will Boil the Blood of Every Indian

Gandhi is remembered for his peaceful protests in his efforts for Indian sovereignty, but in Africa, where Gandhi worked as a lawyer for two decades, he is seen through a different lens.

India’s former president Pranab Mukherjee had unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the University of Ghana in capital Accra, two years ago as a symbol of ties between the two nations.

Now Students and Ghanaians railed against the statue, calling it a homage to a racist who thought of Africans as naked savages who were beneath both Britons and Indians, using Gandhi’s early writings from his two decades in Africa to bolster their arguments.

Lecturers started a petition to get rid of the statue, which had been located in the university’s recreational quadrangle. According to the BBC, the petition said that Gandi was ‘racist’ and called for African heroes to be honoured instead.

Finally, the statue was removed and the University of Ghana in Accra no longer has a statue of Indian independence leader Mohandas K. Gandhi.