Appointments must be made in KSRTC within two days, says HC

The Kerala High Court has ordered to immediately appoint candidates from the PSC list. KSRTC had the other day terminated 3861 M panel conductors following a court directive. Soon after this, the court directed to appoint the willing candidates from the PSC rank list of reserved conductors in their place. The court has directed to appoint the candidates within two days. The court has mentioned that the new conductors don’t need training. The court has ordered KSRTC to appoint 3091 candidates. However, KSRTC has clarified that appointment orders were sent to 250 persons already.

The court asked why the delay in giving appointment to those who have received advise memo. When crisis worsened, KSRTC filed an affidavit in the court. Termination process is progressing, the advocate informed. Meantime, the court said the employees’ plea will be considered later and that they don’t have faith in KSRTC.

The mass termination has badly affected KSRTC services. The KSRTC MD Tomin Thachankary has asked all employees to cooperate. Thachankary has directed not to stop long distance services. Extra wages would be given to additional work and the crisis will be solved soon, he said.