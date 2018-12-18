“If Pinarayi Vijayan Breaks Sabarimala, We will Destroy AKG Centre”: A.N Radhakrishnan

Kerala Government has been getting a lot of criticism for the way it handled the issue of Sabarimala. Now BJP leader A.N Radhakrishnan has chosen to respond to the mishandling of Government using strong words. Radhakrishnan said :

If C.M Pinarayi Vijayan chooses to break Sabarimala, We will destroy AKG centre,”.

Radhakrishnan also had a word of caution for the police department.

Do not behave rudely with us thinking you have the support of Cheif Minister, If you take it too far, BJP will make Yathish Chandra Salute?” he said.

He also added that the policemen at Sannidhanam are all goondas.