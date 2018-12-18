Latest NewsIndiaBusinessDefence

India rising as a force in economy, defense, social and cultural sectors: PM Modi

Dec 18, 2018, 08:35 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, India is rising as a force in the world at every level including in economy, defense, social and cultural sectors. He was speaking at a function in Mumbai on the theme ‘Surging India’.

The Prime Minister said, four years back nobody thought that India would create a record of launching a hundred satellites in one go. And now, India is even working towards ‘Gaganyaan’. Till 2014, only 55 percent of houses in the country had a gas connection but now the government is working towards finding permanent solutions & ending those practices that have held back progress for decades, he said.

