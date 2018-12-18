Microsoft Surface Go launched in India: See Price & Specs

Microsoft has launched it’s new and an affordable tablet called the Microsoft Surface Go in India. The Surface Go is the latest tablet from the company that runs on Windows 10. This being a budget offering comes with low-end specs.

Microsoft Surface Go specifications

The Microsoft Surface Go features a 10-inch PixelSense display with 1800×1200 pixels and 3:2 aspect ratio. It comes with a 10 point multi-touch display and gets Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It runs on Windows 10 OS and is powered by the 7th generation Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y coupled with Intel HD Graphics 615. For memory, the device comes in two variants of 4GB RAM/64GB storage an 8GB RAM/128GB storage.

For, the camera it comes with a 5 Megapixel HD camera at the rear and an 8 Megapixel HD camera towards the front. In terms of battery, the Microsoft Surface Go is claimed to offer up to 9 hours. It comes with some connectivity options that include USB-C port, microSDXC card reader. 3.5mm headphone jack, Surface Connect port and Surface Type Cover port.

Microsoft Surface Go price

The Microsoft Surface Go price in India is Rs 37,999 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM version. The Surface Go Type Cover keyboard price is Rs 8,699, while the Surface Go Signature Type Cover is priced at Rs 11,799. It will come with some launch offers that include flat Rs 2,000 off on prepaid transactions, Rs 4,000 off on Microsoft Surface Go Type Cover, Free router, 2 months subscription and 1,500GB data worth Rs 4,000 with a 6-months subscription, Free Hungama Play annual subscription worth Rs 799

Flat Rs 10,000 off on domestic packages starting at Rs 50,000 from Thomas Cook, Complimentary laser hair removal worth Rs 1,999 and Rs 1,000 off on all Kaya services.