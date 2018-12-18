Latest Newscelebrities

Most Sensational and young South Indian actresses

Dec 18, 2018, 04:07 pm IST
Less than a minute

South Indian film industry is known for its beautiful actresses. Check out the youngest South Indian actresses known for their beauty and hotness. Take a look:

Shriya Sharma – 21 Years Old

You have seen her as a child artist in many popular TV shows like Kasautii Zindagi Kay and in films.

Hansika Motwani – 27 Years Old

As same as Shriya, Hansika is also known to the Indian audience.

Keerthi Suresh – 26 Years Old

Born on October 17, 1992, Keerthi is just 26 years old.

Malvika Sharma – 23 Years Old

Born on January 18, 1995, she is only 23 years old. Malvika remains active on social media and keeps posting her photos. Malvika started her film career with the South Superstar Ravi Teja with the film “Nela Ticket”.

Related image

Anu Emmanuel – 22 Years Old

Anu was born on March 8, 1996. Anu is just 22 years old. She is among the most popular South Indian actresses.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 9, 2018, 06:35 pm IST

BJP, Samajwadi Party leaders beat each other during live tv show : Watch Video

Jan 11, 2018, 09:58 am IST

This famous actor is soon going to be a father

Nov 25, 2018, 04:12 pm IST

Shiv Sena can’t serve people, how can they serve Lord Ram,says BJP Leader

Dec 22, 2017, 06:31 am IST

20-year-old gang-raped by 5 youths

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close