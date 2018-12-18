No proposal to extend NRC to other States: Govt

The government informed Lo Sabha that there is no proposal to extend the National Register of Citizens, NRC to States other than Assam. In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said, NRC Assam was prepared in 1951 as a non-statutory process by recording particulars of all the persons enumerated during 1951 Census.

He said the exercise to NRC 1951 is being conducted under the special provisions in respect of State of Assam under the Citizenship Act, 1955 and the Citizenship Rules, 2003. Replying to another question on the exercise, Ahir said, the NRC exercise has been carried out in a totally objective, transparent and meticulous manner.

The Minister said, the complete draft NRC, Assam has been published on 30th July this year and the Supreme Court is monitoring the progress of NRC . He said, the process of claims and objections on the draft NRC has started on 25th September this year and will remain open up to 31st of this month. He added that the verification process will commence from 15th February next year in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court.