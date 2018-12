People may have had a different opinion regarding Odiyan. It may not have reached the expectations of fans but there is no denying the fact that the marketing of Odiyan was simply awesome. Thanks to the huge release, Odiyan is surging ahead in collection despite the mixed opinion.

After collecting Rs 33 crores on the first day, which itself is a new record in Mollywood, Odiyan has gone past Rs 60 crores in 3 days. This is a huge achievement for a Malayalam film.