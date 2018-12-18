KeralaLatest NewsBusiness

Termination of conductors, KSRTC services were disrupted

Dec 18, 2018, 06:08 pm IST
KSRTC had terminated 3861 M panel conductors on Monday as directed by the Kerala High Court. With this, the services of KSRTC have been disrupted in various parts of the state. Thousands of KSRTC services were disrupted following the mass dismissal of M-panel employees as per the high court order. Most services were halted in Ernakulam zone. 413 services were discontinued. 367 services in Thiruvananthapuram zone and 210 services in Kozhikode zone were canceled.

In Trivandrum, nearly 200 services have been hit till 8 am. Almost 30 services have been stopped in various depots in the capital city. Most of them were town to town services. Services in Malabar area were affected the most due to lack of conductors. Many services were stopped in Wayanad. 281 M panel conductors were terminated in Wayanad. 24 services out of 62 were disrupted in Kochi from early morning. 15 services in Kasargod and Kozhikode, ten in Malappuram, five in Perinthalmanna, eight in Kannur and 26 in Wayanad were stopped.

