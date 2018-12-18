Virat Kohli Fans Will be Angry to hear What Naseeruddin Shah said about him

Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in the world currently but is known for jumping into controversies with his on and off-field manners. Even senior cricketers have problems with his behaviour and had he not been the brand and the phenomenal player we know him to be, Virat might have already been reprimanded many times. Actor Naseeruddin Shah though did not mince his words while talking about Kohli. Taking to Twitter, the senior actor said what he feels about Virat. He said:

Virat K is not only the worlds best batsman but also the worlds worst behaved player. His cricketing brilliance pales beside his arrogance and bad manners.. And I have no intention of leaving the country by the way”

The post has evoked mixed reactions from the fans in the country. So what do you think about the actor’s opinion? Let us know in the comments.