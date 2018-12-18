Watch: Indian Players Caught Fighting on Field During Perth Test

Indian team suffered a defeat of 146 runs in the second test against Australia at Perth. Indian’s had been quite uncharacteristic at Perth, sledging Australians and choosing to play Umesh Yadav over Ravindra Jadeja. To add insult to injury, Off-spinner from Australia Nathan Lyon picked 8 wickets in the match and played a key role in the team’s victory. This raised questions whether Indian’s missed a trick by not playing Jadeja.

Jadeja, however, was on the field as a substitute and was seen engaged in an argument with Ishant Sarma. The both were pointing fingers at each other in an animated chat. Mohammad Shami and Kuldeep Yadav eventually intervened to separate the two. Watch Video here: