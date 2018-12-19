BJP loses 70% seats where Narendra Modi campaigned

The Bharatiya Janata Party lost more than 70% of assembly constituencies where Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned during recent five-state assembly elections – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram – according to a study. An Analysis by IndiaSpend revealed this. They analyzed the electoral data for their study. Modi spoke and campaigned at 30 places across 80 constituencies, of which the BJP won 23 and lost 57.

In Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, where the prime minister held more than 70% (22) of his rallies, the BJP managed to win 22 out of 54 seats (41%).In Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, the BJP won just one of 26 constituencies across which Modi held eight rallies.