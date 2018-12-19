KeralaCinemaLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Rima Kallingal expresses her opinion on ‘Odiyan’ controversy

Dec 19, 2018, 10:23 pm IST
Less than a minute

Actress and activist Rima Kallingal has expressed her opinion on the recent controversies regarding the recently released film ‘Odiyan’. She in her facebook page wrote that “if If the movie was a hit, I am quite sure, the actress would have been in no way responsible for the success”. She ended her words with ‘#justsaying #odiyan #malayaleesknowtheircinema’ hashtags.

Earlier the director of the film has criticized the lead actress of the film Manju Warrier for not supporting him.

If the movie was a hit, I am quite sure, the actress would have been in no way responsible for the success. #justsaying #odiyan #malayaleesknowtheircinema

Gepostet von Rima Kallingal am Mittwoch, 19. Dezember 2018

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 13, 2018, 01:23 pm IST

Anjali Menon Opens About Fahad’s Decision On Nazriya’s Movie Comeback After Marriage

Jul 5, 2017, 08:12 pm IST

Man steals Smart phone, uploads selfies to owner’s Google Drive account

Nov 12, 2018, 09:43 am IST

First look poster of Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s ‘Chola’, released

Oct 31, 2018, 11:31 am IST

Secret Magic Spell to Make a Girl Dance Naked Sold for Whopping Amount

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close