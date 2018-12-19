Rima Kallingal expresses her opinion on ‘Odiyan’ controversy

Actress and activist Rima Kallingal has expressed her opinion on the recent controversies regarding the recently released film ‘Odiyan’. She in her facebook page wrote that “if If the movie was a hit, I am quite sure, the actress would have been in no way responsible for the success”. She ended her words with ‘#justsaying #odiyan #malayaleesknowtheircinema’ hashtags.

Earlier the director of the film has criticized the lead actress of the film Manju Warrier for not supporting him.