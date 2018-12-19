Sabarimala: This is the Head Priest’s Solution For Police Entering temple Premises with Boots

Sabarimala: Police’ officers in outfit with boots and shield near Sannidhanam had caused some protest yesterday at Sabarimala. The incident happened around 10 30 in the morning. Police were trying to offer security to the 4 transgenders who reached Sabarimala yesterday. Now thanthri(head priest) of Sabarimala has recommended a ‘Shudhikriya’ since police have entered Sabarimala in that dress and broke the customs.

Thanthri suggested Shudhikriya be done before Wednesday.

Yesterday, after the protest intensified, police confessed that it was a mistake and they will take care to ensure that such occurrences do not happen again.