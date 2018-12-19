Sanjay Manjrekar Reveals Why India Lost the Test Match

Indian team suffered a defeat of 146 runs in the second test against Australia at Perth. Indian’s had been quite uncharacteristic at Perth, sledging Australians and choosing to play Umesh Yadav over Ravindra Jadeja. To add insult to injury, Off-spinner from Australia Nathan Lyon picked 8 wickets in the match and played a key role in the team’s victory. This raised questions whether Indian’s missed a trick by not playing Jadeja. Now, former Indian batsman, Sanjay Manjrekar has voiced his opinion on why Indian’s lost the match

Nathon Lyon is a great bowler, so we can’t assume that a Ravindra Jadeja would have been as effective as him. But India, I think, made an error in going with four seamers, specially with Umesh Yadav and not Bhuvneshwar Kumar

If there was one spinner (in the team) there’s always cracks and roughs, especially with left-handed batsmen in the opposition, to exploit. Jadeja could have been of more use than the fourth seamer

“So, it was a selection error that may have also contributed to India eventually losing the match,” explained the 53-year-old batsman-turned-commentator.