Stealing isn’t very ethical but is still a lot of hardwork and risk. But then you will also come across unforeseen circumstances while stealing, as did this man who stole a Tv from a house but then found it too big to fit in his car. America’s Prince George’s County Police Department shared the video of the theif in action. The television was delivered at the house and kept outside it. It seemed as though the thief failed to take into account the size of the tv.