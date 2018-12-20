2019 Lok Sabha elections: ‘Grand Alliance’ formed in Bihar

The Congress, RJD, RLSP, HAM, Loktantrik Janata Dal today announced a grand alliance in Bihar for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Leaders of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, including Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Shaktisinh Gohil, were present on the occasion.

Days after quitting the NDA, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha joined the UPA. Kushwaha had cited lack of agreements with the BJP over seat sharing in the state.

Kushwaha who joined Bihar Mahagathbandhan said, “We had said we have many options and UPA was one of them. The wholeheartedness shown by Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav is one of the reasons I joined but the biggest reason I’m here is the people of Bihar.”

Congress leader Ahmed Patel said, “There is a gathbandhan in Bihar and it’s a matter of happiness that Upendra Kushwaha is joining the mahagathbandhan.”