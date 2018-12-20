After the Odiyan Controversy, Check Out What Antony Perumbavoor said about Mammootty

After the initial controversies, Odiyan is starting to generate good opinion everywhere and is racing its way to 100 crores. There were allegations that Mammootty fans had a hand in spreading bad opinion about the movie. Now Producer Antony Perumbavoor has come out with a few words about Mammootty.

“Mammootty has always stood with me in all pain. Not for once he has spoken to me rudely. It is always a strength to have Mammootty on the other side. Even in my growth, Mammootty has shown a lot of concern,” he said.

“It was Mohanlal who suggested meeting Mammootty before the release of Aadhi. When the two families meet, it is like a big celebration” he added