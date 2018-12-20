Latest Newscelebrities

After the Odiyan Controversy, Check Out What Antony Perumbavoor said about Mammootty

Dec 20, 2018, 02:54 pm IST
After the initial controversies, Odiyan is starting to generate good opinion everywhere and is racing its way to 100 crores. There were allegations that Mammootty fans had a hand in spreading bad opinion about the movie. Now Producer Antony Perumbavoor has come out with a few words about Mammootty.

“Mammootty has always stood with me in all pain. Not for once he has spoken to me rudely. It is always a strength to have Mammootty on the other side. Even in my growth, Mammootty has shown a lot of concern,” he said.

“It was Mohanlal who suggested meeting Mammootty before the release of Aadhi. When the two families meet, it is like a big celebration” he added

