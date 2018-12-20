Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Anupama Says She likes BAD BOYS, but there is a Condition. Check this Out

Dec 20, 2018, 10:27 am IST
Anupama Parameshwaran is getting busier in Telugu these days. The pretty actress had made it clear that only if there are really attractive prospects, she will think about coming to Mollywood. Now Anupama has taken to Twitter to reveal the kind of man she wants in her life.

Anupama said, “I like a man who looks like a bad boy but knows how to treat a woman like a queen”.

Soon after her Tweets, comments flooded in Twitter where men claimed themselves to be bad boys. Anupama’s first Kannada film with Puneet Rajkumar in the leads is in the post production stage.

