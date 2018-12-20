Bahubali star Prabhas approaches High Court

The Bahubali actor Prabhas moved the Hyderabad High Court, alleging that revenue authorities in the city were ‘interfering’ and trying to take possession of a property that he owned in the Raidurgam area. The actor owns a guesthouse in the area and accused authorities of attempting to dispossess him without a notice.

Prabhas in his petition said that he had purchased the land in 2005 and 2006 and paid more than Rs 1 crore for its regularisation. However, earlier this week, revenue authorities claimed that his application for regularisation of the land was still pending and attempted to demolish structures that had been built on the contested land.

The court said that the land was part of the property once owned by the ‘Paigah’ family, cases for which were being heard by a separate divison bench. The court ordered that the actor’s plea also come up for hearing in front of the division bench concerned.

While the state government and heirs of the family are locked in a legal battle over the ownership of the land on one side, several cases have also been filed in the courts over private individuals encroaching the land and regularising it by paying a sum to the state government.