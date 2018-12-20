CPI(M) Karnataka Secretary Expelled For Rape Allegations against him

New Delhi: Kerala Government is planning to raise a Women Wall on January 1 to protect Renaissance values, but its popularity has come down following a number of issues like the party not taking strict measures against P.K Sasi who is an accused in a sexual abuse allegation. Now to make matters worse for left parties, bad news is coming from the neighbouring state as well.

G.V SreeRama Reddy, the CPI(M) Karnataka Secretary has been expelled from the Central Committee as sexual abuse allegations were raised against him. The move also has something to do with the fight between Yechury and Karat factions at Central Committee. The expelled Sreerama Reddy is from Yechury camp and so is his replacement U Basavaraju.

The plaintiff is also a party member. It was the same meeting that approved the decision to expel P K Sasi for 6 months from the party which also took the decision on G.V SreeRama Reddy.