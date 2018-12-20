KeralaLatest News

Discussion on Women Wall Ends up in LDF-Congress Conflict

Dec 20, 2018, 12:18 pm IST
Less than a minute

Annamanda: The demand of LDF to discuss the topic of Women Wall ended up in a physical confrontation in the Panchayath Committee. LDF said that there is a Government circular to discuss Women Wall while the opposition said that it is not a circular and is just a report of the meeting held under the leadership of District Collector.

Soon the heated exchange between the two parties escalated into a physical confrontation and three Congress members and two from LDF were admitted into the hospital. T V bhaskaran, M S Viju from LDF were admitted at Mala Hospital while Congress members K R Ravi Namboothiri, P O paulose, N K joshy were taken to Chalakkudy hospital.

