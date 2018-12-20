Latest NewsPolitics

High Court allows BJP rath yatra in West Bengal

Dec 20, 2018, 03:11 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Calcutta High Court today allowed the BJP to hold “rath yatra” rallies in West Bengal. The saffron party had filed a petition challenging the state government’s denial of permission for the rallies.

The BJP had planned three rallies — one from Cooch Behar, in the northern part of the state — and two others from Kakdwip, in the extreme southern part, and Tarapith temple in Birbhum district.

Taken together, the three yatras would cover all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bengal – one of the few non-BJP states.

BJP chief Amit Shah — who set the party a target of 22 seats in next year’s national elections — said permission for the yatras were refused as Ms Banerjee was “terrified” that the party would expand its influence in the state. The BJP chief also warned that “nobody can stop rath yatras in the state”.

Ms Banerjee’s close aide and Trinamool Congress lawmaker Derek O’Brien yesterday ridiculed the ambitions of the BJP, which currently has only two seats in the state.

“PM and Amit Shah all about jumlas (political rhetoric). Jumlas on jobs, doubling farm incomes. New jumla today, that they would win over 20 seats in Bengal,” Mr O’Brien said.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 1, 2018, 06:29 am IST

New Study Reveals that 8.5 Magnitude Earthquake is Possible in Himalayas

Aug 12, 2018, 03:06 pm IST

Woman accused the director of keeping her in captivity and raping her

Oct 22, 2018, 10:07 am IST

In a Historic Move, CBI arrests its Second in Command

Apr 19, 2018, 07:19 pm IST

Air raid against Islamic State had carried out: Iraq

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close