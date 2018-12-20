Kerala Vishwakarma sabha takes final decision on VANITHA MATHIL participation

Thiruvananthapuram : Kerala Government’s Women Wall to protect the renaissance values in Kerala has not had a smooth lead up to the event. Many eminent personalities like Sara Joseph and Manju Warrier has withdrawn from the movement citing different reasons and the party’s ‘not so strict’ approach against P.K Sasi, has not made things any better either. Now Kerala Viswakarma Sabha too has withdrawn support from the wall.

Viswakarma Sabha informed that the women of their community will not take part in the wall and the customs and rituals in Sabarimala should be kept that way. District Working Meeting of the Sabha was inaugurated by State working president Satheesh t padmanabhan. Union President Dr S Chandrababu was present in the function.

State Secretary V N Chandramohan, Brahma cultural Forum Chairman Ram Sagar also spoke in the programme.