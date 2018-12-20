Lok Sabha to discuss triple talaq bill on December 27

Speaker takes up The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, popularly known as the triple talaq Bill. Mallikarjun Kharge requests the Speaker to take the Bill on December 27. I give you a commitment that Congress party will participate in the discussion on the Bill, he says.

Law Minister Ravishankar Prasad says he respects Mr. Kharge and expects the Congress leader to assure the proceeding will be held peacefully. He also requests the members to take up the Bill is a peaceful and sanguine manner. Mr. Kharge gives assurance again.

N.K. Premachandran has sought permission to move statutory resolution against the Bill. He says he will move the resolution on 27th itself.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar agrees to the change of schedule.