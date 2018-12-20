Man kills sister’s husband on busy road

Enraged over their love marriage, a man killed his sister’s husband on a busy main road in Maharashtra town.

The young couple, Sumit Shivaji Waghare and his wife Bhagyashree, had just walked out of the college after appearing for their examinations. Suddenly, they were accosted by Bhagyashree’s brother Balaji Lande and a friend. Before the couple could make out what was happening, Lande and his friend allegedly whipped out sharp weapons and attacked Waghmare several times, felling him in a pool of blood. They fled from the scene in a car parked nearby. They are absconding.

The victim, hailing from Talkhed village, around 60 km from Beed, fell in love with Bhagyashree when they were in college but the Lande family was strongly opposed to the alliance. Almost two months ago, they decided to get married against the wishes of both families and lived with a relative of the victim.