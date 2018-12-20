Time’s most influential teens of 2018 : Three Indian-origin students named in the list

Time magazine selected three Indian-origin students in their list of 25 most influential teens of 2018. Indian-American Kavya Kopparapu, Rishab Jain, and British-Indian Amika George are among the group who have become inspirations for youngsters across the world due to their spectacular achievements through their work and passion.

Rishabh, an eighth-grader, has developed an algorithm that can possibly be a cure to pancreatic cancer. Kavya Kopparapu is a freshman at the Harvard University. She developed a deep-learning computer system that can scan slides of tissue from brain cancer patients looking for differences in density, color, texture and cellular alignment that are unique to that particular person’s case. Amika George’s goal is to convince policymakers to end “period poverty”, as she calls it, by funding the distribution of menstrual products to girls and women who cannot afford them.