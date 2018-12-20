UAE warns against ‘malicious’ WhatsApp messages

The Central Bank of the UAE on Thursday issued a warning to the public to be wary of fraudulent WhatsApp messages being sent to customers telling them their ATM card has been blocked because it has not been updated.

The regulator, which manages the currency, monetary policy and banking regulations in the UAE, said the messages include a hyperlink that could expose the receiver to a malicious website.

In a statement, the bank said it never uses social media to contact people or businesses. It urged people who received the message to avoid responding.

“The Central Bank of the UAE reminds consumers of the importance of protecting their bank account information and credit/debit cards from fraud and unauthorised use,” the regulator said.

The fake message, sent from a mobile number using the Central Bank logo as its profile image, reads: “Dear customers, your ATM card has been blocked, because you did not have an update yet. If you want your ATM card to work properly, then contact us at this number, 0544529893.” Along with an Arabic translation and a URL.