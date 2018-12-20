Women Wall to have this huge number of Participants, Says Government

Kerala Government’s Women Wall to protect the renaissance values in Kerala has not had a smooth lead up to the event. Many eminent personalities like Sara Joseph and Manju Warrier has withdrawn from the movement citing different reasons and the party’s ‘not so strict’ approach against P.K Sasi, has not made things any better either. But the Government claimed that it will have about 30 lakhs of participants.

As per reports, In Kannur district, there will be 5 lakh participants and at Alappuzha 4.5 lakh people would participate. In other districts, there would be 3 – 3.25 lakhs of participants. 5 districts including Wayanad and Idukki will not have the shield. 45000 to 50000 women from these districts will be deployed in other districts.

Ministers entrusted with the responsibilities of the preparation of the wall in each district explained the details in the meeting held to analyse the preparation towards the wall. In Alappuzha where the National Highway passes through the most distance, the wall has to be built for 78 kilometres. G Sudhakaran and Thomas Isacc are in charge there. The trail run of the wall will take place on January 3 30 and the actual wall will be set up at 4. Chief Minister will take part in the state level inauguration of the wall.