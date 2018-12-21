Agusta Westland Deal: Christian Michel approaches court demanding separate cell in Tihar

Christian James Michel, arrested in the 3,600 crore rupees VVIP chopper deal case, moved a Delhi court seeking to be lodged in a separate cell in Tihar Jail. Michel, who was arrested in the UAE and extradited to India on December 4, was remanded to judicial custody till December 28 on Wednesday.

Currently lodged in jail number 7 in New Delhi’s Tihar jail, he has filed an application through advocate Aljo K Joseph and Vishnu Shankar asking the “Superintendent of Tihar Jail to allocate a separate cell to accused Christian James Michel”. He has also filed for a bail plea and the Delhi court has reserved its hearing for December 22.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the Agusta Westland VVIP chopper case by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation. The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.