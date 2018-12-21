Che Guevara’s daughter to visit Kannur this month

The legendary revolutionary leader, the hero of the Cuban Revolution, Che Guevara, who led the fierce battle against imperialism, eventually caught and killed by the US army is a colossal symbol against imperialism. His daughter Dr. Aleida Guevara March will be visiting Kerala this month.

This is her second visit to the state. Aleida comes to Kannur on 29th of this month. Aleida comes here to participate in a conference conducted to show solidarity to Cuba and people of Cuba held at the Nayanar Academy.

She visited Kerala earlier in 1997. The programme is organized by CPM Kannur district committee and Samatha books – a woman’s group initiative- based at Thrissur. She will also release some books on Cuba and Latin America.

Aleida is one of the world’s best known human rights activists. ‘Chavez’, ‘Venezuela and the New Latin America’, are the main works of her. She is the eldest child of Che Guevara. Although Aleida was only four and a half when her father left Cuba to foment revolution in the Congo. And she was almost 7 years old when he was executed martyred in Bolivia.