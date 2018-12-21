Jawa Forty-Two launched with dual-channel ABS in India : Price and Features

Jawa Motorcycles has launched the Jawa and Forty Two models with a rear disc brake and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) in India.

The new and safer models will be sold alongside the previously launched single disc brake variants. The company has revealed the prices of the new models and these are almost Rs 8,000 more expensive than the standard variants. With that being said, while the Jawa Forty-Two with dual channel ABS can be yours in India for a price of Rs 1.63 lakh, the Jawa dual-channel ABS trim will set you back by Rs 1.72 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

Jawa Motorcycles has stated that these rear disc brake and dual-channel ABS variants will only be delivered to the customers after June 2019. This means that if you are planning to go for a dual-channel ABS variant of any of the two motorcycles, you will have to wait for over 6 months to park one in your garage.

The company recently opened three new dealerships in Bengaluru with the other two already operational in Pune. Mahindra-owned Classic Legends, the firm responsible for selling Jawa Motorcycles in India has plans to open a total of 105 dealerships across the length and breadth of the country. If you want to know if your city will be getting a Jawa dealership or not, you can visit the company’s website that shows the listing of Indian cities that will get a Jawa outlet.

Jawa Motorcycles had also launched the new Perak in India at a price of Rs 1.89 lakh but it will go on sale at a later stage. The Jawa and Jawa Forty Two get power from a 293cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 27 bhp and 28 Nm.