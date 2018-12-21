‘Not a Single Rupee taken From Treasury For Women Wall”: Kerala C.M

Kerala Government has been trying hard to explain the need of the Women Wall it is planning to raise on January 1 and to ensure the participation of more people in it. Its efforts took a major hit yesterday when Government’s affidavit submitted to High court explaining the source of Women wall revealed that the Government is spending Rs 50 Crores on Women Wall. Now Chief Minister himself has come out explaining the details about Rs 50 crores.

In a programme held at Thiruvananthapuram, Cheif Minister said that not a single rupee taken from treasury would be spent on Women wall. He said the Rs 50 crore was not to be spent on women wall but it was to fund other programmes to empower women.

Earlier Finance minister Thomas Isacc had tweeted that the affidavit was misunderstood.